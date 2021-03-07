extraDNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253,750.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. extraDNA has a market cap of $545,208.22 and approximately $253,750.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,340.30 or 0.99781342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00038507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.00950754 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00302780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00077284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005704 BTC.

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

