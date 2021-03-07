Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $4,693,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

