Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.34.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

