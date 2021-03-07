Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Xponance Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $122,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Facebook by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 813,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $213,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,820,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.