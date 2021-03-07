Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

