Factom (FCT) Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and $45,004.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00465261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00068512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00076742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00081001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00457144 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,722,958 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

