Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $2.03. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.74. The company had a trading volume of 278,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,577. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.