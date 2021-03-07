Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

NYSE:FICO opened at $444.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

