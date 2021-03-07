FairCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.28 million and $22,364.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001429 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00080298 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004483 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

