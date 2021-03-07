FairCoin Price Hits $0.0665 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $21,957.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001519 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 158.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004437 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

