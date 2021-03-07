FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Tops $863,253.75

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $863,253.75 and approximately $1.51 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

