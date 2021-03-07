Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0210

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 178.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $116,292.54 and $10.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

