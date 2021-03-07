FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $987,427.38

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1,325.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 665.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $987,427.38 and $185.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

