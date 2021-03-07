Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

