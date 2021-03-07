Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBSS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

