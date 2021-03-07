FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.37% of FB Financial worth $170,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock worth $274,050 in the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.