Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $10.38 million and $26,304.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006977 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.