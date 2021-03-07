FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $257.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

