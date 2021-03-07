Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.90. The company had a trading volume of 350,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

