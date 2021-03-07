Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 54.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $276.13 million and $23.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

