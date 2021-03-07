FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 38.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.