Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

