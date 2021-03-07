Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

