Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $41.14

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $490.86 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.14 or 0.00081429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00464455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00465082 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 57,415,312 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

