Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

CTXS stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 1,086,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,011,761. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

