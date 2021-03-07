Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 36,875 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 3,933,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

