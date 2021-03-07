Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 3,106 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 13.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,852,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,059,000 after acquiring an additional 195,597 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

