Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 5,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,267,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

