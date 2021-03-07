Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.16. 3,908,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

