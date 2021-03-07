Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $12.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,954,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,142,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 690,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,504. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

