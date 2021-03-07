Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,445. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

