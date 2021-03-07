Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $16.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.46. 953,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

