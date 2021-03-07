Financial Comparison: China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) & Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 23.14% 11.52% 0.97% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Construction Bank and Petrofac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Petrofac 2 8 1 0 1.91

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and Petrofac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $150.31 billion 1.39 $38.60 billion N/A N/A Petrofac $5.53 billion 0.11 $73.00 million $0.41 2.17

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Petrofac on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. It operates 14,912 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Xinyuan Science and Technology Service Group Co., Ltd. in the field of home leasing. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Engineering & Production Services segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The Integrated Energy Services segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments and related energy infrastructure projects. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

