Financial Comparison: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.64 $18.27 million $0.33 40.79 Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 2.18 $13.85 million $1.30 11.22

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Mackinac Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74% Mackinac Financial 18.27% 8.14% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HarborOne Bancorp and Mackinac Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.99%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Mackinac Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 29 branch locations, including eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

