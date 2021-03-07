Financial Comparison: Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heat Biologics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38% Protagonist Therapeutics -252.03% -54.00% -35.38%

49.8% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Heat Biologics and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Heat Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.21%. Given Heat Biologics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heat Biologics is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heat Biologics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics $3.05 million 57.50 -$20.02 million N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 4,843.67 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -9.77

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

