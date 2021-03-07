Financial Comparison: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 37,939.25 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -23.65 Theratechnologies $45.18 million 5.35 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08% Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TG Therapeutics and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. Its lead therapies include Umbralisib, an investigational dual inhibitor of PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon is being evaluated in phase 2b and phase 3 trials in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a epitope on CD20-expressing B cells for patients with NHL, CLL, and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. It is also has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

