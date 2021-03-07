Financial Survey: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MediWound alerts:

16.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MediWound and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 4.30 $4.95 million $0.08 62.75 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 170.44 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.30

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MediWound and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

MediWound has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.