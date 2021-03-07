FintruX Network Trading Up 54% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $685,182.85 and approximately $732.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 54% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

