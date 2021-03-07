FIO Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.11 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00035061 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,539,811 coins and its circulating supply is 222,571,343 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

