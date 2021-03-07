Fire Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $182,739.05 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $182,739.05 and $10.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00070949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002253 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

