Fire Lotto Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $196,519.03 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

