FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FireEye by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $59,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.