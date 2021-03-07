Firo Price Up 24.3% This Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Firo has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00012714 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $74.07 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,143.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.40 or 0.03313278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00373049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.24 or 0.01013565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00413749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.00365746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00254046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,617,716 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

