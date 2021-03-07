First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.15 on Friday. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

