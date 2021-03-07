First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) Plans to Raise $75 Million in March 11th IPO

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) is planning to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $9.50-$10.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. generated $41.6 million in revenue and $5.8 million in net income. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $868.4 million.

The Benchmark Company, AMTD, Valuable Capital, TF International and Maxim Group acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers, Boustead Securities, FUTU and Fosun Hani were co-managers.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third-largest operator in all of China in terms of student enrollment as of Dec. 31, 2019, according to the CIC report. We experienced the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 77.3% in terms of high school student enrollment and with a CAGR of 41.4% in terms of the number of high schools from Dec. 31, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2019, among the top 20 operators of private high schools in China, according to the CIC report. We believe we are well-positioned to seize the enormous and sustainable demand for high-quality high schools in China. (Note: Revenue and net income figures are in U.S. dollars for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, according to the prospectus.) “.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 2413 employees. The company is located at No. 1, Tiyuan Road, Xishan District, Kunming, Yunnan Province 650228, The People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at (86) 871-6515-5502 or on the web at http://www.longspringedu.com/.

