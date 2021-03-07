First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $71,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $957,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.