First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $126.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $502.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

