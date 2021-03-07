First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,027. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

