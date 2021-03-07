First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

