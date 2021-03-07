First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.21 Million

Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $670.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $798.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.12 million. First Solar posted sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,697 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

